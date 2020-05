Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 09:40 Hits: 6

For the first time in 30 years, Beijing has decided not to set a growth target due to "great uncertainty" sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The world's second-biggest economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020.

