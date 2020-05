Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 02:38 Hits: 3

Hong Kong activists called for a protest march on Friday against Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation in the semiautonomous city, raising concerns over its freedoms and its status as a global financial hub.

