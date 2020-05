Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 09:49 Hits: 8

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Brunei reported no new cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on Friday with the national tally of cases standing at 141. It marked the fourteenth consecutive day in the sultanate without new cases since May 7.

