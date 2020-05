Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 10:07 Hits: 6

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It could be any one of us. In this case it was Jose Holguin. He was 50.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/22/a-young-woman-makes-covid-19-warning-her-dad039s-final-gift-to-the-world