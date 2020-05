Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 05:43 Hits: 4

SOFIA: Bulgaria, which has started to ease its lockdown, has scrapped a ban on the entry of visitors from the European Union and Schengen visa zone countries, the health ministry said in a statement late on Thursday (May 21). In mid-March European Union member Bulgaria banned entry to its ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-bulgaria-allow-travel-entry-eu-citizens-12759204