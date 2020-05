Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 06:09 Hits: 2

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukrainian officials reached a staff-level agreement on a new $5 billion stand-by arrangement to help Kyiv cope with economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

