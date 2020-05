Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 01:56 Hits: 4

by Sanjay Mishra, Vanderbilt University Early morning on May 18, Moderna, a biotechnology company, revealed the preliminary findings for the much anticipated phase I trial of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/what-the-phase-1-trials-of-the-first-covid-19-vaccine-really-mean/