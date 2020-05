Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 03:50 Hits: 5

The opening day of China’s National People's Congress focused on a controversial security law for Hong Kong that would likely ban treason, subversion and sedition. The Hong Kong stock market plunged more than 5%.

