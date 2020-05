Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 05:58 Hits: 2

China dropped its annual growth target for the first time on Friday and pledged more government spending as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers the world's second-biggest economy, setting a sombre tone to this year's meeting of parliament.

