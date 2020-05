Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 09:12 Hits: 4

HAMBURG: German authorities said they closed another abattoir after an outbreak of coronavirus among its workers. The plant, in Dissen in north Germany, had already been on reduced operations slaughtering pigs after a previous discovery of coronavirus there, the local government authority of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-shuts-another-abattoir-after-workers-get-coronavirus-12759660