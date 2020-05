Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 09:18 Hits: 4

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Palestinians on Friday to continue their uprising against Israel, suggesting the Israeli government was a "tumor" that should be confronted until Palestinians were liberated.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-s-khamenei-denounces-israel-as-tumor-that-will-be-12759646