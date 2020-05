Category: World Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 09:24 Hits: 4

LONDON: The United Kingdom will later on Friday (May 22) spell out details of its plans for a COVID-19 quarantine for travellers arriving from overseas, a measure that airlines have warned will devastate their industry. The government is expected to announce that all international arrivals ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-set-to-outline-quarantine-measures-for-international-arrivals-12759712