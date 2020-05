Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 12:15 Hits: 0

Is the coronavirus pandemic generating a mental illness crisis? Millions face isolation, poverty and anxiety. We speak with psychology professor and author Andrew Solomon, as the United Nations calls on governments to put mental health “front and center” in their response to the crisis.

