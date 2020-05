Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 15:42 Hits: 5

Arayik (Ara) Harutyunian has been sworn in as de facto president of Nagorno-Karabakh, the unrecognized breakaway Azerbaijani region.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/harutyunian-sworn-in-as-president-of-disputed-nagorno-karabakh-region/30626130.html