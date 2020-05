Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 18:51 Hits: 4

A Sofia district mayor is calling for the removal of a communist-era monument from a public park in the Bulgarian capital commemorating the "Soviet liberators" of Bulgaria in 1944, earning an angry rebuke from Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/sofia-district-mayor-wants-monument-to-soviet-liberators-removed/30626391.html