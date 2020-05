Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 17:42 Hits: 3

US forecasters on Thursday predicted an “above normal” Atlantic hurricane season and emergency officials said they were factoring the coronavirus pandemic into potential relief efforts.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200521-covid-19-to-weigh-on-relief-efforts-as-experts-predict-busy-atlantic-hurricane-season