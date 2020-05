Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 18:02 Hits: 4

French health authorities reported 83 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, an increase of 0.3% over 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in hospitals and nursing homes to 28,215.

