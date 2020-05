Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 18:32 Hits: 4

GUATEMALA CITY/SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Strict coronavirus lockdowns in Guatemala and El Salvador have so battered local economies that hundreds of families are flying white flags outside their homes or waving them in the street: not in surrender, but to seek food and assistance.

