Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 19:21 Hits: 6

Swami Agnivesh is an Indian social activist known for his campaign against modern-day slavery and support of interfaith understanding.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2020/0521/How-one-monk-s-inner-evolution-fuels-social-justice-work?icid=rss