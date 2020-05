Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 11:56 Hits: 1

Many fear that the pandemic invites national withdrawal, but the world's scientists are showing us a better way forward. They are not only putting their research at everyone’s disposal, but also modeling a cooperative way of working that enables them to produce more and better output.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-fairer-social-contracts-greater-global-cooperation-by-javier-solana-2020-05