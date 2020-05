Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 15:30 Hits: 4

With a global depression looming, no country will be able to avoid the need for massive stimulus spending and the explosion of debt that will come with it. While advanced economies have creative options for managing these claims, it is already obvious that developing countries will need a more radical solution.

