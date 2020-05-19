Harvard Doctor: As States Rush to Reopen, Lack of COVID-19 Testing Is Achilles Heel for U.S.

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 12:18 Hits: 3

President Trump claimed Monday he’s been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, even though multiple studies show the drug can be dangerous and is not an effective treatment for COVID-19. This comes as the U.S. COVID-19 death count tops 90,000 and all 50 U.S. states prepare to partially reopen by Memorial Day. We speak with Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of Harvard University’s Global Health Institute, who says that testing needs to vastly improve in order for widespread reopenings. He calls the lack of accurate tests in the U.S. the nation’s “Achilles heel,” saying, “The testing saga will go down as one of the big fiascos that led to us being where we are today.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/19/dr_ashish_jha_coronavirus