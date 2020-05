Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 14:19 Hits: 5

If Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wanted to organize an effective response to the COVID-19 crisis, there is no secret as to what he could have done. The problem is that the best policies would have been much more politically difficult than putting on a show of bravery and boldness.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/modi-governments-empty-covid19-response-by-pranab-bardhan-2020-05