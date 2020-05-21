As Trump scapegoats China for his pandemic failures, anti-China sentiment is on the rise

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 14:40 Hits: 4

Donald Trump and Republicans have to blame other people—a lot of other people—for their epic failures on containing spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. Among those others, China and the Chinese Communist Party have taken center stage in GOP efforts to shirk responsibility for the mounting U.S. death toll.

That anti-China message, along with the competition between Republicans and Democrats to be tough on one of the country's chief competitors on the global stage, has taken a toll on perceptions of China here at home.

Since the beginning of 2020, the number of American voters who label China as an "enemy" has ticked up 11 percentage points to 31%, according to new polling from Politico/Morning Consult. At the same time, the reverse is true for the number of voters who view China as an ally or friend, a perception that has dipped 9 points to 23%. Those who view China as a competitor but not necessarily an enemy has been a steady 30% in the polling for a handful of months.

Still, Politico notes, by nearly 30 points, voters support trying to collaborate with China in order to address the pandemic versus demonizing the country.

But the overall shift in American sentiment toward China could have lasting geopolitical and domestic implications. Asian Americans across the country have already experienced a sharp increase in hostility exhibited toward them, and a zero-sum clash with the economic behemoth on the world stage could evolve into a new type of cold war with a foreign adversary.

Pew Research finds that while American perceptions of China have vacillated greatly over the last couple decades, they have steadily worsened ever since early 2017 when Trump took office and started pushing his disastrous trade war. At the outset of Trump's tenure, positive/negative attitudes toward China were about even, 44%-47%. But today, just 26% of Americans have a favorable view of the country, while 66% hold an unfavorable view.

Additionally, the campaign isn't likely to ease tensions in the months ahead. “It has just caused the relationship to go into a virtual free fall and it’s hard to know where the bottom is," Bonnie Glaser, a China expert with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Politico. "I don’t think we’ve hit it yet."

