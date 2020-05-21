Trump headed to Michigan to again not wear a mask in violations of law and decency

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 16:20 Hits: 6

Donald Trump is heading to Michigan today for another photo op-premised factory tour, and because everything is stupid the big question of the day is whether Typhoid Donald will wear a mask when doing so, as is required by state law, the Ford factory in question, and even the tiniest fragment of common sense. The factory in question makes ventilators, by the way. The ones Trump says we don't need now because everything is fine.

Nobody is expecting Trump will wear a mask, because he's a buffoon—and because at this point, so many people have been begging him to put on a mask that he's going to insist on not wearing one out of orange-faced spite.

An open letter to Trump by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is the latest plea in this vein. Nessel, a Democrat, correctly observes that Michigan state law makes it an absolute requirement to wear a mask, whether the incompetent sociopath feels like it or not. This is sure to set Trump off.

During a CNN appearance, Nessel predicted what the endgame would be: “Honestly, if he fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facilities inside our state.”

The next question, of course, would be you and what army. Trump is not likely to abide by a Michigan request that he stay the hell out of their state, not when there are rallies to give and hats to be sold, so all of this is the further pantomiming of our failed nation through the various pretenses of still having laws and norms and a leader who isn't himself a virus in an ill-fitting suit.

So all of this will be theater. Trump now is especially likely to not wear a mask while wheezing all over essential workers because multiple someones are now pointing out that he has to. The Ford plant in question will bend to his tantrum, knowing full well Trump would use all of the United States federal government to try to cripple Ford if his fee-fees are hurt in the slightest way. Everyone else will rightly point out that once again, Trump is doing the pettiest possible things to encourage other Americans to not treat pandemic warnings seriously, thus killing citizens off in direct proportion to how much they still respect the hair-loafed oaf—rinse, repeat.

(More to the point, the man genuinely can't wear a mask in public, it seems, because he is the vainest bag of meat to ever stuff himself into shoes, wears copious amounts of Weird makeup, and would quickly turn any such mask similarly Weird colors the more he spoke and fidgeted around, which is footage quite frankly none of us want to see.)

In the real world, real Americans who are not stupid and do not own Trump hats are fine with wearing masks, correctly identifying them as both a genuine protection in the pandemic and a sign of respect to others, in the same way that any other "I am inconveniencing myself very slightly so that you, over there, do not die" action would be similarly respectful. The problem is that Trump, personally, is an idiot, with a brain so impossibly short-circuited by narcissism that he cannot grasp why people aside from himself even exist, except as potential worshippers in his own life story.

What else is there to say? If Trump's allies are fine with 100,000 Americans being killed off because the idiot man-child cannot grasp reality under any circumstance, retreating instead to his own imagined versions, nobody among them is going to mind if a man who continues to be exposed to an at-this-point-uncountable-number of novel coronavirus-infected worshippers and attendants goes around breathing on the nation's ventilators.

If anything, catching COVID-19 from Trump would be seen by many Trump-allied lawmakers and hangers-on as worthy of bragging rights. “I got it from the big man himself,” they'll brag from their hospital rooms. “Who'd you get it from? An aide? Amateur.”

