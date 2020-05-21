Study Warns 1.1 Million Children Could Die as Pandemic Interrupts Access to Food Medical Care

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 12:44 Hits: 7

A new report finds 1.1 million children under 5 could die the next six months from secondary impacts of the pandemic, like disruptions to health services and access to food. Mothers are also imperiled. We speak with Tim Roberton, lead author of the study and assistant scientist in the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and with infectious diseases pediatrician Dr. Beate Kampmann.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/21/report_children_pregnant_person_mortality_rates