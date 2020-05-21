The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Study Warns 1.1 Million Children Could Die as Pandemic Interrupts Access to Food Medical Care

Category: World Hits: 7

A new report finds 1.1 million children under 5 could die the next six months from secondary impacts of the pandemic, like disruptions to health services and access to food. Mothers are also imperiled. We speak with Tim Roberton, lead author of the study and assistant scientist in the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and with infectious diseases pediatrician Dr. Beate Kampmann.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/21/report_children_pregnant_person_mortality_rates

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version