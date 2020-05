Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 05:56 Hits: 2

A Republican-led U.S. Senate committee has voted to subpoena documents for an investigation into Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

