Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 05:36 Hits: 6

Venezuela’s defense minister said he was thankful for Iran’s solidarity as the coronavirus pandemic adds to its economic woes. Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves, but its capacity to refine is limited.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/venezuela-to-escort-fuel-tankers-from-iran-despite-us-threat/a-53520781?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf