Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 08:40 Hits: 3

New findings suggest Greek authorities are illegally deporting refugees across the Turkish border. As part of an international research team, DW identified and met some of the victims who were forced back.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/migrants-say-greece-is-conducting-illegal-deportations/a-53520642?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf