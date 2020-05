Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 09:33 Hits: 4

At least 22 people died as the fiercest cyclone to hit parts of Bangladesh and eastern India this century sent trees flying and flattened houses, with millions crammed into shelters despite the risk of coronavirus.

