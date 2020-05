Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 09:38 Hits: 5

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday said that it was possible that a state of emergency in Tokyo and its surrounding regions could end as early as next week if the number of coronavirus infections continues to decrease.

