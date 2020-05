Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 07:49 Hits: 2

Lebanon is at risk of a major food crisis and many Lebanese may soon find it hard to afford bread because of an acute financial crunch and the fall-out of COVID-19, the prime minister warned.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-lebanon-food-crisis-12755868