Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 08:19 Hits: 3

LONDON: British healthcare workers will on Thursday (May 21) begin taking part in a University of Oxford-led international trial of two anti-malarial drugs to see if they can prevent COVID-19, including one US President Donald Trump says he has been taking. The "COPCOV" study will involve more ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/healthcare-workers-covid-19-coronavirus-drug-trial-12756204