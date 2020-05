Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 08:57 Hits: 2

AstraZeneca expects to be able to deliver a billion doses of a possible COVID-19 vaccine this year and next if tests are successful, adding on Thursday it should shortly get results of an early stage clinical trial.

