The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Honky-Tonk Sonnet

Category: World Hits: 0

Before cancer, I was a country. 
Now—, I’m a fucking country
       Song: job gone, house gone, 
            Wife diagnosed w/ Post-Traumatic Stress— 
       I’m missing more organs 
                          Than a looted church.
            Even my dog’s been repossessed! 
            Know what I got left?
       2 years. The lifespan 
            Of an average rat. My wife’s therapist 
      Tells me I can use this time to find 
                          Out who I really am. Lord help me Jesus, 
                          I’ve wasted it, so/help me Jesus,
 I know what I am: squeak.

Read more https://newrepublic.com/article/157575/honky-tonk-sonnet

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version