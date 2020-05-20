Honky-Tonk Sonnet

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Before cancer, I was a country.

Now—, I’m a fucking country

Song: job gone, house gone,

Wife diagnosed w/ Post-Traumatic Stress—

I’m missing more organs

Than a looted church.

Even my dog’s been repossessed!

Know what I got left?

2 years. The lifespan

Of an average rat. My wife’s therapist

Tells me I can use this time to find

Out who I really am. Lord help me Jesus,

I’ve wasted it, so/help me Jesus,

I know what I am: squeak.

