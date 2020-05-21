Wednesday night owls: Congress must act now to keep Pandemic Recession from becoming depression

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 03:00 Hits: 4

Heidi Shierholz at the Economic Policy Institute writes—The coronavirus recession will become a long depression unless federal policymakers act now:

Job loss is occurring across virtually the entire economy, but it is hitting low-wage sectors (think restaurants, bars, hotels, personal services, and brick-and-mortar retail) particularly hard. Because of disparate access to education, occupational segregation, discrimination, and other labor market disparities, black and Latinx workers and women of all races are more concentrated in these jobs. As a result, they are facing greater job loss. [...] Despair is an understandable and reasonable response to all this. We should despair for the millions who have lost jobs, for their families, and for the immeasurable amount of lost potential. But then we must demand our policymakers do much, much more. The one bright spot in the recent jobs numbers is the fact that as of mid-April, about two-thirds of workers who are out of work as a result of the virus report they were furloughed or on temporary layoff—in other words, they expect to be called back to the jobs they had before the coronavirus shock. Whether they will actually be called back or whether those furloughs will turn into layoffs is the fork in the road upon which we are now standing as a nation. [...]

[I]f the federal government doesn’t act, then those furloughs will turn into permanent layoffs and the country will face an extended period of high unemployment that will do sweeping and unrelenting damage to the economy—and the people and businesses in it. Federal lawmakers get to choose which path we take. They must act quickly and boldly.

“Once they are aroused, once they are determined, nothing on earth and nothing in heaven will make women give way; it is impossible.” ~~Emmeline Pankhurst, “Freedom or Death” (1913)

There are adults in their 30s who have never seen a savings account rate over 2% and policy makers are worried about inflation from 50 years ago. May 20, 2020

At Daily Kos on this date in 2003—Color coding scheme a joke:

For those of you who suspected that the Department of Homeland Defense's color-coding scheme was a farce, reader Karen Psends in confirmation: 9.11.01: WTC And Pentagon Attacks (3,044 dead) 3.12.02: DHS's Homeland Security Advisory System established, alert set to Elevated9.10.02: Alert changed to High9.24.02: Alert changed to Elevated4.11.02: Tunisian Synagogue Truck Bomb (20 dead) 5.8.02: Karachi Suicide Bomber (15 dead) 6.14.02: Karachi Car Bombing (11 dead) 10.6.02: French Tanker Bombing (1 dead) 10.12.02: Bali Bombing (185 dead) 11.28.02: Mombasa Bombing (15+ dead) 2.7.03: Alert changed to High2.27.03: Alert changed to Elevated 3.17.03: Alert changed to High4.16.03: Alert changed to Elevated5.12.03: Riyadh Bombing (29+ dead) 5.16.03: Casablanca Bombing (41 dead) 5.20.03: Alert changed to High WTC And Pentagon Attacks (3,044 dead)DHS's Homeland Security Advisory System established, alert set toAlert changed toAlert changed toTunisian Synagogue Truck Bomb (20 dead)Karachi Suicide Bomber (15 dead)Karachi Car Bombing (11 dead)French Tanker Bombing (1 dead)Bali Bombing (185 dead)Mombasa Bombing (15+ dead)Alert changed toAlert changed toAlert changed toAlert changed toRiyadh Bombing (29+ dead)Casablanca Bombing (41 dead)Alert changed to In other words, the color-coding system is a crapshoot. Not even, because even a crapshoot gets it right occasionally. Terrorists can strike when we're least prepared, that much is clear. So scrap this stupid "scare the people" gimmick once and for all. It's not doing anyone any good.

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: Greg Dworkin notes the collapse of both Trump's conspiracy theories and his polling. Reopenings cause complications both here and abroad. New Gop hero-of-the-moment has a record... of killing people when he decides he wants to work.

