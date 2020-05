Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 17:02 Hits: 4

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused a reporter of Skhemy (Schemes), a joint investigative project by RFE/RL and UA: Pershy television, of crossing the line of balanced journalism and breaking laws in pursuing the Ukrainian leader, a charge denied by the group.

