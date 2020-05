Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 18:57 Hits: 5

Investigators have requested the extradition of Rwandan genocide suspect for his alleged role in financing the country’s 1994 genocide. Felicien Kabuga was arrested after police tracked him down through his children.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rwanda-genocide-suspect-felicien-kabuga-appears-in-court/a-53518125?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf