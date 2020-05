Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 16:58 Hits: 7

France is working with other European nations to dissuade Israel from a partial annexation of the occupied West Bank, its foreign minister said Wednesday, as the UN’s Mideast envoy warned Israel against “closing the door” to negotiations.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200520-france-un-envoy-warn-israel-against-partial-annexation-of-west-bank