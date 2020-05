Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 17:58 Hits: 6

France’s total death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 28,132 on Wednesday, the world’s fifth-highest tally, as the number of Covid-19 patients in the country’s hospitals continued to fall.

