Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 18:20 Hits: 5

The World Health Organization expressed concern on Wednesday about the rising number of new coronavirus cases in poor countries, even as many rich nations have begun emerging from lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200520-who-reports-most-coronavirus-cases-in-a-day-sees-steep-rise-in-poor-countries