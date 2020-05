Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 19:49 Hits: 7

BOGOTA (Reuters) - It is not a bird, a plane or Superman: the aircraft humming in the skies above Colombia's capital Bogota are instead police drones that are meant to detect people with high temperatures or those violating the country's coronavirus quarantine.

