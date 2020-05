Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 19:50 Hits: 7

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday ordered an investigation into allegations the former government irregularly awarded lucrative contracts to a firm reportedly owned by the family of his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto.

