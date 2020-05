Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 14:59 Hits: 9

Earlier this week Attorney General BillĀ Barr held a press conference at the Justice Department, supposedly about a recent terrorism arrestĀ in South Florida. But nobody cared about that and neither did…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/bill-barr-is-trying-to-protect-his-boss-is-lindsey-graham-shoving-him-off-a-cliff/