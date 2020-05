Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 11:33 Hits: 2

As the strongest cyclone to strike the Bay of Bengal in 20 years makes landfall, Bangladesh's coronavirus restrictions and poor disaster preparedness threaten catastrophe in an already impoverished area.

