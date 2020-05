Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 13:30 Hits: 3

The Korean Peninsula is not typically an area of high seismic activity, but seismologists have been rattled by a recent series of small tremors that they warn could be a sign of a bigger earthquake to come.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/could-a-major-earthquake-soon-strike-south-korea/a-53513252?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf