Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 12:44 Hits: 2

Rolls-Royce plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs, or more than a sixth of its workforce, in the latest blows to the UK economy and aviation industry dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200520-rolls-royce-to-cut-9-000-jobs-as-aviation-reels-from-covid-19-crisis