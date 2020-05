Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 13:25 Hits: 2

Eastern Libyan forces pulled out of parts of Tripoli overnight, they said, after losing one of their main strongholds in western Libya on Monday, in a major blow to their year-long campaign to seize the capital.

