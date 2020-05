Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 15:03 Hits: 6

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A mall in Thailand has swapped lift buttons for foot pedals in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as well as help restore normalcy and get shoppers spending again.

