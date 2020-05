Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 11:43 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to make African countries even more vulnerable to aggressive sovereign-debt speculators. But the crisis also presents financial institutions with an opportunity to change the way they do business and play their part in helping the continent's economies to recover.

